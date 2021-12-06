Entertainment 'The King's Man' releases on December 31 in India

'The King's Man' releases on December 31 in India

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 06, 2021, 06:47 pm

After much delay, 'The King's Man' is releasing in India on December 31

The King's Man will be released in India on December 31, 2021, eight days after its premiere in the UK and US. Initially, the Ralph Fiennes-starrer was supposed to have a November 2019 release, but due to the pandemic, it got delayed multiple times. Now the Matthew Vaughn-directorial will hit select cinema halls on December 22. 20th Century Studios will be behind the distribution.

Significance Why does this story matter?

In 2014, The King's Man prequel Kingsman: The Secret Service released. The sleek actioner earned $414mn globally and is Vaughn's most notable film to date. It also won the Empire Award in the Best British Film category. Its sequel, The Kingsman: Golden Circle, came in 2017. That also made around $414mn on a $104mn budget. Will the third part be able to maintain that?

Plot 'Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency'

The eagerly awaited spy thriller has an intriguing story. Disney, the parent company of 20th Century studios, revealed more about its suspenseful plot. "As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency," reads the synopsis.

Details The film has been shot in the UK, Italy

Apart from Fiennes, it stars Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, and Charles Dance. In 2018, Vaughn had informed that the story would be set in the 1900s and will detail out how the spy agency was formed. The film has been shot in the UK and Italy. It will be played in theaters for 45 days, after which it hits OTT.

Clash 'The King's Man' will compete with Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey'

The film will face competition from our very own Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey, which releases on the same day. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film revolves around a former cricketer who takes on the challenge of getting back in shape and hitting the field for his son. Apart from Kapoor, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in prominent roles.