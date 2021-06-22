Catch the first look of 'Jurassic World: Dominion' on IMAX

The sixth movie overall and third in the Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to release in June 2022. But before that, makers are keeping fans hooked to the Jurassic period by releasing the first look of the upcoming film on IMAX. However, there is a catch. The look can only be accessed during the screenings of F9 at IMAX.

You've to watch 'F9' to get the 'Jurassic World' preview

The clip will be shown exclusively at the IMAX screenings of the ninth film in the Fast and Furious franchise, which will begin this Friday. Makers have released an "Extended Look Tease" ahead of the five-minute first look. This 15-second-long video teases what the larger clip can reveal. Interestingly, no humans feature, and various dinosaurs take over the screen in their ferocious grandeur.

The clip is apparently 'like nothing you've ever seen before'

The preview is set 65 million years ago and has been designed as a prologue to the upcoming film, which will be summing up the entire Jurassic Park timeline. Jim Orr, President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution for Universal Pictures, said, "This first look that Colin and his team put together is like nothing you've ever seen before." He called it the "ultimate movie-fan experience."

Trio from the first 'Jurassic Park' movies are returning

The first 1993 Jurassic Park movie had begun with John Hammond recreating dinosaurs, using DNA strands found in an ancient mosquito. The first look is reportedly going to tell the story of how the dino-blood got sucked and stored through the years. This will complement Park veterans Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), and Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) returning.

Here's a quick recap on 'Jurassic World'

The third part of the JW trilogy will be "a culmination of one story that's been told," according to Trevorrow. Chris Pratt as animal behaviorist Owen Grady will return, along with Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Blue the velociraptor, and Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood). At the end of the second movie, Lockwood released all dinosaurs into the wild, pretty much making a Jurassic World.