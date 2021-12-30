Entertainment Manoj Bajpayee ruled the OTT space this year, reveals survey

Nilesh Rao Mail Dec 30, 2021, 02:18 pm 2 min read

Manoj Bajpayee is the numero uno OTT actor for the September-November 2021 period

Manoj Bajpayee dominated the OTT medium this year and a survey underlines the same. A study by Ormax Media, a media consulting firm, done for the September-November 2021 period, revealed that the performer is the topmost ranked actor in the digital arena. And, his The Family Man 2 co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives him company here, too. The list was released on December 28.

The Family Man and its S02 were two of the most remarkable digital offerings in recent times. And, Bajpayee aced Srikant Tiwari's double life as a spy and a (dysfunctional) husband/father. Apart from that, he also featured in other promising OTT ventures like Ray, Mrs. Serial Killer, Silence... Can You Hear It?, and Dial 100 this year. So, this honor sits just right.

The list was completed by Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Prabhu, Radhika Apte, Kay Kay Menon, Saif Ali Khan, Sushmita Sen, Jitendra Kumar, and Tamannaah Bhatia. While tweeting about it, Ormax Media wrote, "Most popular OTT actors in India (Sep-Nov 2021): @BajpayeeManoj stays at no. 1, @kaykaymenon02 (no. 6), @thesushmitasen (no. 8), and @tamannaahspeaks (no. 10) make an entry in the Top 10 #OTT #Streaming."

If reports are to be believed, the Shool actor's Tiwari outings are not coming to a stop. In June, he had confirmed the story of The Family Man 3 "is ready," but the team is yet to approach Amazon Prime Video, the streamer of the series, with the script. "When it is greenlit they will start turning the story into a screenplay," he added.

For now, the 52-year-old is gearing up to play a crime journalist in Ronnie Screwvala-backed Despatch. The film will be helmed by Titli fame director Kanu Behl. He is also part of Thithi director Raam Reddy's upcoming project. This will be Reddy's second directorial. The shooting of the same started in Uttarakhand around April. Bajpayee will also feature in Abhishek Chaubey's next for Netflix.