Expecting the expected is boring: Ashwiny on 'Ankahi Kahaniya'

The anthology 'Ankahi Kahaniya' will release on September 17 on Netflix

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says she is constantly trying to challenge herself as a storyteller and that's why she decided to look beyond formulaic romantic stories in her segment for Netflix's anthology film Ankahi Kahaniya. The director's part offers a unique perspective on love and loneliness by showing a man's complicated relationship with a mannequin.

My idea with each story is to challenge myself: Tiwari

"My idea with each story is to challenge myself. If you just say the expected, then I don't think I am evolving as a storyteller," Tiwari said. "Expecting the expected is boring, expecting the unexpected is surprising, and at the same time, curiosity, and happiness is there," the 41-year-old director said in a Zoom interview.

Wanted to explore a different take on the emotion: Tiwari

The three-part anthology explores how some lonely souls are discovering surprise sources of connection and companionship in big cities. Tiwari said when the producers Ronnie Screwvala, Ashi Dua, and the streamer offered her the anthology, centering around the theme of love, she wanted to explore a different take on the emotion.

Filmmaking is three-dimensional: Tiwari

The short film blurs the lines between reality and fantasy and the Panga director said that was intentional. "I'm taking the viewers into the real and unreal world. Filmmaking is three-dimensional. One is what the filmmaker makes, the other one is the character's point of view and the third is what the audience is going to take away from the world," she said.

The remaining parts in Ankahi Kahaniya are helmed by Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhary. It stars Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi, Rinku Rajguru, and Delzad Hiwale. The anthology, produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua Sara, will release on September 17 on Netflix.