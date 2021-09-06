Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to premiere on Netflix

The film was set to release theatrically in 2020 but was postponed multiple times due to the pandemic

Filmmaker Basil Joseph's upcoming Malayalam language superhero film Minnal Murali will make its debut on streaming service Netflix. Produced by Sophia Paul through the banner Weekend Blockbusters, the movie stars Malayalam star Tovino Thomas in the lead, Netflix said in a statement. Minnal Murali will be released in Malayalam as well as dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

The story is about an ordinary man-turned-superhero Murali, who is struck by a bolt of lightning, which bestows him with special powers. Joseph said, "Attempt with the film is to present a superhero that people could relate to and connect with on an emotional level."

"Though the essence of a superhero movie is the action, our genuine efforts were focused on having a strong narrative that could stand on its own while backing the action," the filmmaker said. "The film is going to be a really exciting one. It has been a dream project for the entire team and I'm glad that it's releasing on Netflix," he added.

Thomas, who earlier worked with Joseph on his 2017 sports comedy Godha, said he has played the character of Minnal Murali with full commitment. "I spent all my time communicating with my director to ensure the best possible outcome and immense amounts of work went into creating the character Minnal Murali," he added.

"I've learned a lot and I'm grateful that during these strange times, people can still appreciate cinema from the comfort of their homes through Netflix. I hope everyone who watches the film loves Minnal Murali just as much as I do," Thomas said. Paul of Weekend Blockbusters said making Minnal Murali was a challenging yet gratifying experience.

Netflix is yet to announce a release date

"I am proud of this journey. We brought together the best team of actors, technicians, and platforms for the rise of this 'local' superhero- Minnal Murali," she added. Minnal Murali was set to release theatrically in 2020 but the film was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Netflix is yet to announce a release date for the movie.