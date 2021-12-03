Entertainment 'Shabaash Mithu': Taapsee Pannu's fourth sports drama releases next February

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 03, 2021, 10:18 pm

Taapsee Pannu, last seen in ZEE5's Rashmi Rocket, is gearing up for her next release. Shabaash Mithu, a sports drama based on the life of ace cricketer Mithali Raj in which the actress is playing the titular role, releases on February 4 next year. This makes Rajkummar Rao's Badhaai Do its competitor. The makers chose to share the date on Raj's birthday (today). Sweet!

Significance Why does this story matter?

It's not the first time Pannu is essaying an athlete's character. Before this, she did it in Saand Ki Aankh, where she played Prakashi Tomar, a senior sharpshooter champion. Though the film managed a weak Rs. 30.7cr box office collection, her and Bhumi Pednekar's performances were lauded. Pannu was good in Soorma and Rashmi Rocket too. Will she be able to impress in this?

Information Makers also shared a new poster with the announcement

Alongside the announcement, makers also shared a poster featuring Pannu. In it, we see her wearing the full gear of Team India. The left side of her face is visible to us and her pose indicates that she has hit the ball out of the boundary. The caption to this photo read, "ONE GIRL with HER CRICKET BAT has shattered world records and stereotypes."

Details Story is based on Raj, India's most successful female cricketer

Raj is called the most successful women cricketer in India and Shabaash Mithu revolves around her journey. It will chart both her successes and failures. Apart from Pannu, character artist Vijay Raaz will be playing a prominent part in the story. Directed by ace helmer Srijit Mukherji, Priya Aven has written this sports drama. Ajit Andhare is the creative producer behind this venture.

Projects Pannu to make her debut as a producer with 'Blurr'

Apart from Shabaash Mithu, the 34-year-old has an interesting set of projects in pipeline. She has recently finished the shooting for Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa. Up next is her first production venture, Blurr, backed by her Outsiders Films. The actress will also be a part of Run Lola Run's Hindi remake, Looop Lapeta. She will be co-starring with Gaurav Pareek and Tahir Raj Bhasin.