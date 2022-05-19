Entertainment

Classic 'Anand' is getting remade, not everyone is happy though

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 19, 2022, 05:47 pm 3 min read

The iconic film 'Anand' is set to get a remake. (Photo credit: Twitter/@taran_adarsh)

The 1971 film Anand, starring legendary actors Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, is an evergreen creation. Now, 51 years later, Anand is all set to get a post-COVID-19 era remake. Original producer NC Sippy's grandson, Sameer Raj Sippy will be producing the film alongside Vikram Khakhar. Reportedly, a director is to be finalized. However, netizens didn't seem impressed with the idea. Let's dive in.

In addition to Anand, another film to join the remake league is the 1988 film Tezaab starring Madhuri Dixit Nene and Anil Kapoor.

Shortly after the remake for Anand was announced, fans took to social media to express their views.

While some were curious to see what the remake would entail, most didn't want a remake to spoil their memory of the iconic film.

OFFICIAL REMAKE OF 'ANAND' ANNOUNCED... #Anand - one of the most iconic films starring #RajeshKhanna and #AmitabhBachchan, directed by #HrishikeshMukherjee - will be remade by the original producer - #NCSippy’s grandson #SameerRajSippy - along with producer #VikramKhakhar. pic.twitter.com/DdhxZrRXDz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2022

The remake is reportedly set in the modern era. However, the plot and other details have been kept under wraps. Co-producer Khakhar said, "Digging into our own classics, we will find invaluable gems rather than scouting for stories, internationally or regionally." "Placing Anand in the post-COVID-19 era, where we emphasize the value of life, will enhance the story of [the film]," he added.

Speaking on the remake, Sameer Raj Sippy shared that classic stories need to be re-told to the new generation. "Keeping in mind the sensibilities of the original film and the emotions attached, I feel the current generation needs to be re-told the many stories that are so relevant today," he said, adding, "Especially when there is a great appetite for good content."

The original film, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, narrated the story of Anand (Khanna), a terminally ill cancer patient. Anand is taken under the care of a doctor (Bachchan) who treats him till his last day. The film beautifully captures Anand's motto to not be afraid to look death in the eye. At this moment, the script of the remake is being written.

After the announcement, social media users were quick to leave comments like, "#Anand should not be remade! Leave the #classics alone." "The lowest point of creative bankruptcy that [Bollywood has] hit. Instead of telling newer, bigger stories, we continue to murder classics by remaking," commented another. While many have a soft spot for the original, only time will tell if the remake does justice.