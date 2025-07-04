'Stop...interfering': China warns India for backing Dalai Lama's succession plans

China has urged India to exercise caution in its words and actions, especially regarding Tibet-related issues. The call comes after Indian Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Dalai Lama 's reincarnation should be decided by the established institution and the Tibetan Buddhist leader himself, not dictated by China. In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, "India should stop interfering in China's internal affairs with Xizang-related issues." China refers to Tibet as Xizang.

Succession process Mao reiterates China's stance Mao reiterated that the reincarnation process must follow religious rituals, historical conventions, Chinese law, and regulations. She emphasized that the current 14th Dalai Lama underwent this procedure and was approved by the then-central government. These comments come amid efforts to normalize China-India relations after a four-year freeze following an Eastern Ladakh standoff.

Diplomatic thaw Thaw in ties started last year The thaw in ties started after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at the BRICS Summit last year. High-level meetings followed this initial interaction, paving the way for further diplomatic engagement between the two nations. The resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra for Indian pilgrims is one such step toward normalizing bilateral ties.