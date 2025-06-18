Modi calls out double standards on terrorism at G7 Summit
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the G7 Outreach Session in Kananaskis, Canada, where he called for a united global front against terrorism and an end to double standards.
He stressed that countries supporting terrorism should be held accountable and face consequences.
"For global peace and prosperity, our thought and policy must be clear—if any country supports terrorism, it will have to pay the price for it," he said.
Sanction disparity
'Quick to impose all kinds of sanctions...': Modi
PM Modi also highlighted a double standard in the imposition of sanctions.
He said, "On one hand, we are quick to impose all kinds of sanctions based on our own preferences. On the other hand, countries that openly support terrorism are rewarded."
This statement was allegedly directed at recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) bailouts to Pakistan.
The IMF had defended its bailout package, stating that Pakistan "had indeed met all of the targets."
Attack condemnation
PM thanks G7 leaders for condemning Pahalgam terror attack
The Indian prime minister also thanked G7 leaders for condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people on April 22.
In response to this attack, India launched "Operation Sindoor" against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
"PM...urged them to galvanize global action against terrorism & underlined the need to take strict action against those who promote & support terrorism," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
Productive exchanges
Modi describes talks with G7 leaders as 'productive'
PM Modi described his talks with G7 leaders as "productive," focusing on global challenges and shared aspirations for a better world.
He also raised concerns of the Global South, asking G7 leaders to address them more seriously.
"He underlined that it was important for the world to understand the priorities and concerns of the Global South if the international community was serious about a sustainable future."
He also stressed inclusive development based on principles of availability, accessibility, affordability, and acceptability.
Energy and tech
Need for energy security through sustainable means
PM Modi also stressed the need for energy security through sustainable means, citing India's initiatives like the International Solar Alliance.
He spoke about democratizing technology use with a human-centric approach and called for global governance to address AI concerns.
"Noting that while AI has become a critical tool to promote efficiency and innovation, the technology itself was energy intensive, and it was important to strategize how to make it sustainable through clean and green initiatives," PIB said in a release.
G7 invite
6th consecutive G7 Summit invite to India
This is the sixth consecutive invitation to India for the G7 Summits.
During the summit, Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also engaged in bilateral talks.
According to the Canadian PM's office, "The leaders agreed to designate new high commissioners, with a view to returning to regular services to citizens and businesses in both countries."
Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump left the summit a day early, citing the Iran-Israel conflict escalation.