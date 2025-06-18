Musk's X sues New York state over hate speech law
What's the story
Elon Musk's X Corp has filed a lawsuit against New York, challenging the constitutionality of the bill S895B, known as the Stop Hiding Hate Act.
The act, signed into law last December, requires social media companies to disclose their policies and actions against hate speech, extremism, disinformation, harassment, and foreign political interference.
In its lawsuit, X argued that the law forces companies to disclose "highly sensitive and controversial speech" that is protected under the Constitution's First Amendment.
Legal proceedings
Lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court
The lawsuit was filed in the Manhattan federal court against New York Attorney General Letitia James.
The complaint also cited a letter from legislators who sponsored the law, calling X and Musk's content moderation record "disturbing" and a threat to democracy.
The law, signed by Governor Kathy Hochul in December, could impose civil fines of up to $15,000 per violation per day for non-compliance.
Legislative confidence
Law modeled after similar California law
State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal and Assemblymember Grace Lee, who authored the law with the Anti-Defamation League, are confident a judge will uphold it.
They argued that the act does not infringe upon the free speech rights of social media companies, including X, adding such platforms "have consistently failed to inform the public about their policies regarding hatred and misinformation."
Statement
'Need this law more than ever'
"Now more than ever, with the rise in political violence and threats emanating from...hate speech and disinformation by President Trump and...Musk, New Yorkers deserve to know what social media companies like X are doing (or not doing) to stop the spread of hatred and misinformation," they said.
According to X, New York's law is modeled after a similar 2023 California law, the enforcement of which was partially stopped by a federal appeals court last September due to free speech concerns.
Legal history
X Corp had previously challenged similar California law
X Corp and California reached an agreement in February not to enforce the law's disclosure requirements.
After Musk acquired Twitter in 2022, he reduced content moderation efforts and opposed regulations on the platform.
In recent years, the platform has terminated the accounts of many journalists who have reported on Musk and throttled links to news sites he has condemned.