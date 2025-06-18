What's the story

Elon Musk's X Corp has filed a lawsuit against New York, challenging the constitutionality of the bill S895B, known as the Stop Hiding Hate Act.

The act, signed into law last December, requires social media companies to disclose their policies and actions against hate speech, extremism, disinformation, harassment, and foreign political interference.

In its lawsuit, X argued that the law forces companies to disclose "highly sensitive and controversial speech" that is protected under the Constitution's First Amendment.