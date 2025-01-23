'All US problems solvable': Trump in 1st interview as president
What's the story
In his first television interview since returning to the White House, President Donald Trump sounded optimistic about the challenges facing the nation.
Speaking to Sean Hannity on Fox News, he claimed that all problems are "solvable" with enough time, effort, and money.
"We can get our country back...But if we didn't win this race...I...believe our country would have been lost forever," he argued.
He also lauded the Republican caucus in Congress for their unity under House Speaker Mike Johnson's leadership.
Presidential activity
Trump's early engagement with media and executive actions
Since returning to office, President Trump has been actively engaging with the press.
On his first day back in office, he took questions from reporters while signing a slew of executive orders.
These included withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO), declaring Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, and pausing enforcement of the TikTok "divest-or-ban" law for 75 days.
Policy critique
Trump announces AI project, criticizes FEMA and border policies
On Tuesday, President Trump announced a $500 billion artificial intelligence infrastructure project with industry leaders.
He also expressed flexibility regarding legislative approaches for funding various initiatives during his interview with Hannity.
The president criticized the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) performance under former President Joe Biden and plans to visit hurricane-affected North Carolina soon.
Future plans
Trump criticizes California's wildfire management, promises file release
President Trump also slammed California Governor Gavin Newsom's handling of wildfires and water management, calling him an "idiot."
He hinted at withholding federal aid until changes are made in water policies.
"I don't think we should give California anything until they let water flow down," Trump said.
On border security, Trump slammed Biden's policies as a "gross miscarriage of common sense."
"People coming in with tattoos all over their face....typically, you know, he's not going to be head of...local bank."
JFK files
Plans to release JFK, Martin Luther King Jr files
The president also promised to release secret government files on the assassinations of John F Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr once his team gets them.
"I'm going to release them immediately upon getting — we're going to see the information — we're looking at it right now," he said when asked about plans to release secret government files.
According to White House historian Martha Kumar, Trump conducted 29 interviews with Hannity during his first term.