What's the story

In his first television interview since returning to the White House, President Donald Trump sounded optimistic about the challenges facing the nation.

Speaking to Sean Hannity on Fox News, he claimed that all problems are "solvable" with enough time, effort, and money.

"We can get our country back...But if we didn't win this race...I...believe our country would have been lost forever," he argued.

He also lauded the Republican caucus in Congress for their unity under House Speaker Mike Johnson's leadership.