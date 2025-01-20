'By sunset...': Trump's big promises before taking over as president
What's the story
Donald Trump, who is due to be sworn in for a second term as the United States President, spoke to supporters at a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" in Washington DC on Sunday.
He promised to impose strict immigration limits on his first day in office.
"By the time the sun sets tomorrow, the invasion of our country will have come to a halt," he said.
Policy reversal
Trump to repeal Biden's executive orders
Trump also vowed to repeal the Joe Biden administration executive orders within hours of taking office.
He repeated his promise to launch the largest deportation effort in US history and promised to pardon over 1,500 people convicted or charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol attack.
He also promised executive orders banning "transgender insanity" and critical race theory from schools.
Strategic partnership
Musk to lead cost-cutting drive in Trump administration
Tech tycoon Elon Musk joined Trump on stage at the rally, promising to lead a major cost-cutting drive in the administration.
"This victory is the start, really. What matters going forward is to actually make significant changes...and set the foundation for America to be strong for a century, for centuries, forever," Musk said.
The rally was attended by thousands despite freezing temperatures and featured celebrity supporters like actor Jon Voight and musician Kid Rock.
Tech takeover
Trump announces US ownership stake in TikTok
Apart from immigration policies, Trump also plans to reverse Biden's actions on diversity and oil drilling in offshore sites and on federal land.
He also announced that the US would own 50% of TikTok in a joint venture, after negotiations related to national security concerns.
The move marks a significant shift in the country's approach toward foreign-owned social media platforms.