What's the story

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which began on Sunday, has brought an end to the 15-month-long conflict.

The truce was delayed as Israel waited for a list of hostages from Hamas but eventually resulted in the release of three Israeli hostages and 90 Palestinian prisoners.

The Israeli hostages—Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Doron Steinbrecher—were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza City amid a crowd of thousands, including masked Hamas militants.