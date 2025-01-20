Israel-Hamas ceasefire: 90 Palestinian prisoners, 3 Israeli hostages freed
What's the story
A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which began on Sunday, has brought an end to the 15-month-long conflict.
The truce was delayed as Israel waited for a list of hostages from Hamas but eventually resulted in the release of three Israeli hostages and 90 Palestinian prisoners.
The Israeli hostages—Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Doron Steinbrecher—were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza City amid a crowd of thousands, including masked Hamas militants.
Prisoner release
Palestinian prisoners released, celebrations ensue in West Bank
Later that night, 90 Palestinian prisoners were freed from Israeli custody. The development triggered celebrations across the West Bank, even as Israeli military officials had warned against public displays of joy.
Among those released was Khalida Jarrar, a prominent figure from a leftist faction known for its militant activities.
The ceasefire will last 42 days and plans for further exchanges of hostages and prisoners.
Aid and plans
Humanitarian aid flows into Gaza, further releases planned
Humanitarian aid has started pouring into Gaza to help rebuild the widespread destruction of the conflict.
On Sunday alone, more than 630 aid trucks entered Gaza, with supplies headed toward northern regions devastated by the war.
The ceasefire deal also plans for more exchanges of hostages and prisoners in the coming weeks.
About 33 hostages and nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners are likely to be released as part of the plans.
Aftermath
Conflict's aftermath: Displacement and destruction in Gaza
The conflict, which started with a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, has left over 1,200 dead and around 250 abducted.
Israeli operations have reportedly killed over 46,000 Palestinians, Gaza's Health Ministry said.
The war has displaced nearly 90% of Gaza's population and left large swathes in ruins.
Rebuilding efforts are expected to take years if the ceasefire survives its last phase.
Political unrest
Political unrest in Israel amidst ceasefire
Separately, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that he has President-elect Donald Trump's support to continue military actions if required.
However, Israel's national security minister announced his party's withdrawal from Netanyahu's government in protest against the ceasefire.
This development highlights internal political friction within Israel and adds an element of uncertainty to the future of the truce.