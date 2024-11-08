Amsterdam: Israeli soccer fans attacked, Netanyahu calls it 'serious violence'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has confirmed a violent incident involving Israeli citizens in Amsterdam. The office announced the dispatch of two rescue planes to aid those affected. The Israeli embassy in the United States released a video stating, "Hundreds of fans of the @MaccabiTLVFC soccer team were ambushed and attacked in Amsterdam tonight as they left the stadium following a game against @AFCAjax." Assistance was offered to Israelis needing help through provided emergency numbers.
Maccabi Tel Aviv fans ambushed after Ajax loss
The Times of Israel reported that fans of the Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team were attacked after their loss to Ajax. Videos from the scene in Amsterdam show masked assailants carrying Palestinian flags and shouting "free Palestine." There are reports of injuries among Israelis, but exact figures are not yet available. Hebrew media also reported that some Israelis's passports were stolen during the incident.
Arrests made, Israeli embassy assists in safety measures
The NL Times reported arrests in connection with rioting, but Amsterdam police have not confirmed the affiliations of those arrested. Local law enforcement had provided protection to Maccabi supporters during the match. The Israeli embassy in the Netherlands is now helping in relocating Israelis to safety after the violent incident.
Social media depicts harrowing scenes of violence
Social media videos have emerged of fans being beaten, chased with knives, and narrowly avoiding vehicles. Some clips even show Israelis jumping into canals to escape the protesters. These online posts offer a chilling insight into how severely the Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The full scale of violence and its consequences are still unfolding as authorities continue their insvestigations.