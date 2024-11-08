Summarize Simplifying... In short Israeli soccer fans from Maccabi Tel Aviv were attacked in Amsterdam after their match against Ajax, with videos showing masked individuals waving Palestinian flags.

The Israeli embassy is now assisting in ensuring the safety of the fans, while social media footage reveals the extent of the violence, including fans being chased and jumping into canals to escape.

The full impact of the incident is still being investigated. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Two rescue planes have been dispatched

Amsterdam: Israeli soccer fans attacked, Netanyahu calls it 'serious violence'

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:15 am Nov 08, 202411:15 am

What's the story Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has confirmed a violent incident involving Israeli citizens in Amsterdam. The office announced the dispatch of two rescue planes to aid those affected. The Israeli embassy in the United States released a video stating, "Hundreds of fans of the @MaccabiTLVFC soccer team were ambushed and attacked in Amsterdam tonight as they left the stadium following a game against @AFCAjax." Assistance was offered to Israelis needing help through provided emergency numbers.

Attack details

Maccabi Tel Aviv fans ambushed after Ajax loss

The Times of Israel reported that fans of the Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team were attacked after their loss to Ajax. Videos from the scene in Amsterdam show masked assailants carrying Palestinian flags and shouting "free Palestine." There are reports of injuries among Israelis, but exact figures are not yet available. Hebrew media also reported that some Israelis's passports were stolen during the incident.

Aftermath actions

Arrests made, Israeli embassy assists in safety measures

The NL Times reported arrests in connection with rioting, but Amsterdam police have not confirmed the affiliations of those arrested. Local law enforcement had provided protection to Maccabi supporters during the match. The Israeli embassy in the Netherlands is now helping in relocating Israelis to safety after the violent incident.

Online evidence

Social media depicts harrowing scenes of violence

Social media videos have emerged of fans being beaten, chased with knives, and narrowly avoiding vehicles. Some clips even show Israelis jumping into canals to escape the protesters. These online posts offer a chilling insight into how severely the Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The full scale of violence and its consequences are still unfolding as authorities continue their insvestigations.