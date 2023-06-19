Sports

Dutch footballer Quincy Promes sentenced to jail for stabbing cousin

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 19, 2023 | 04:19 pm 2 min read

Promes is also facing charges of importing cocaine

In a shocking development, Netherlands forward Quincy Promes received a jail sentence of 18 months for stabbing his cousin at a family gathering. Promes, who currently lives in Russia and plies his trade for Russian outfit Spartak Moscow, was not in court when the sentence was announced. Notably, the incident transpired in 2020. He is also charged with allegations of smuggling cocaine in 2020.

What happened exactly?

Promes was found guilty by the Dutch court and has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for stabbing his cousin on his knee during a party in 2020 over a stolen necklace. The 31-year-old avoided manslaughter earlier, but in this case, there was enough evidence for the jail sentence. He will also pay €7,000 as compensation to the victim.

Promes will stand at trial for drug trafficking

As mentioned, there are allegations against the Dutch star for importing several hundred kilos of cocaine through the Belgian port in Antwerp in 2020. It is during the drug trafficking investigation, they found a phone tap that guided them to his current stabbing case. Promes denied the allegations but the Police found a wire-tap where he confessed to the stabbing incident.

A look at his footballing career

Promes has featured 50 times for the Netherlands, having netted seven goals. He was part of the Dutch side that featured at the 2020 European Championships, which was played in 2021 due to COVID-19. He has not represented the Netherlands ever since. Promes started his youth career at Ajax. He then went on to feature for clubs like Twente, Sevilla, Ajax, and Spartak Moscow.

His numbers for Spartak Moscow in the 2022-23 season

Promes was been a star for Spartak Moscow in the 2022-23 Russian Premier League. He finished the season with 20 goals from 27 appearances. He was the second-highest goal-scorer. He also registered seven assists as Spartak finished third in the standings. Promes won the Russian League and Super Cup in the 2017/18 season and was also named the 2017 Player of the Year.

