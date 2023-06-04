Sports

Inter Milan: Decoding their Serie A 2022-23 season in stats

Inter Milan ended their Serie A 2022-23 season on a high, winning 1-0 on matchday 38 against Torino. Marcelo Brozovic scored in the 38th minute for Inter and it was enough in the end. With this win, Inter secured the top three in the Serie A this season, finishing with 72 points. Here we look at Inter's Serie A 2022-23 season in numbers.

Inter claim a crucial win against Torino

Inter earned a deserved lead when Brozovic hit the target with Romelu Lukaku laying the ball for him. In the second half, Inter defended well to thwart their opponents and claim crucial three points.

Inter finish with 72 points on board

Inter's 38-game campaign saw them register 23 wins, two draws, and 12 losses. Inter finished the season with one of the two teams alongside champions Napoli to score 70-plus goals. Inter also conceded 42 goals to finish with a goal difference of +29. Inter will finish second if Lazio draw or lose in their final match. If Lazio win, Inter will take third place.

Key performers for Inter in Serie A 2022-23

Inter forward Lautaro Martinez scored 21 goals for the club in Serie A 2022-23 (second-highest). He also chipped in with six assists. Lukaku, who managed 25 league games this season, ended with 10 goals and six assists. Edin Dzeko followed suit with nine goals and three assists. Nico Barella managed six goals and six assists. Meanwhile, Hakan Calhanoglu managed six assists and three goals.

Inter end the league season on a high

As per Opta, Inter have now won seven successive matches on matchday 38 of the Serie A. In their last eight games this season, Inter claimed seven wins (L1). Inter's 21 points tally is the highest in this period.

Inter are in search of a third trophy this season

Inter will be pleased by how their season panned out. Simone Inzaghi's side won the Supercoppa Italiana and the Coppa Italia trophies, besides finishing in the top four in Serie A. And now, they will feature in the Champions League final against Manchester City.