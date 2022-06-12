Sports

Decoding the 2022 summer transfer window plans of Inter Milan

Inter are set to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a two-year deal (Photo credit: Twitter/@HenrikhMkh)

Serie A giants Inter Milan will b hoping to make the most out of the 2022 summer transfer window. After missing out on the league title last season, Inter are aiming to address major areas and complete deals to make the squad challenge for trophies. Inter are expected to have a busy window with several players coming in and leaving. We decode the same.

Dybala Dybala wants Inter Milan move

Argentina's Paulo Dybala is expected to join Inter in the coming days. As per Fabrizio Romano, Dybala is keen to join Inter as priority. As per latest developments, talks are said to be progressing with his agents. Romano added that something is left to be resolved on his salary with add-ons and bonuses. Inter will hope to wrap things soon.

Context Why does this story matter?

Inter have reacted the quickest after Paulo Dybala left rivals Juventus as a free agent.

They are also thinking of churning out a deal to make Romelu Lukaku return but this would be tough as Inter don't have the financial strength.

Ivan Perisic left the club and a couple of their other star players are being monitored by other top European teams.

Lukaku Inter keen to get Lukaku back

Lukaku had re-joined Chelsea last summer after having spent just one season at Inter. He had joined Inter from Manchester United. Lukaku came to Chelsea for a club-record sum of £97.5m. However, after enduring a difficult season, Lukaku is keen to return back to Inter. Inter and Chelsea are in talks but it won't be easy. Inter can only try a loan move.

Mkhitaryan Mkhitaryan to join Inter after snubbing Roma extension

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to sign a two-year deal with Inter after refusing to renew a deal with AS Roma. Despite featuring heavily and winning the UEFA Europa Conference League with Roma, Mkhitaryan decided to opt for a move to Inter. As per Romano a few days earlier, the deal has been completed. Just the medical tests and official statement are pending.

Interest Skriniar and Bastoni hold interest from other clubs

Inter's Milan Skriniar is a top target in Paris Saint-Germain's list. So far, there is no agreement on a fee. The central defender has been a top performer for Inter, making 215 appearances across five seasons. Another Inter Player who is of interest is Alessandro Bastoni. Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the defender and advanced talks could begin soon.

Perisic Perisic leaves Inter for Conte's Spurs

Recently, Tottenham announced the signing of Ivan Perisic on a two-year deal. Inter did offer Perisic a new deal but the latter didn't approve the same. Perisic will join Spurs on a free transfer on July 1 when his contract with Inter expires. Last season, Perisic played 49 times and scored 10 goals in all competitions as Inter won the Coppa Italia.

Information Veteran mid-fielder Vidal set to leave Inter

Arturo Vidal is set to leave Inter and is in talks to join Flamengo on a two-year contract. Vidal had joined Inter from Barcelona in the summer of 2020. Across two seasons, he made 71 appearances for Inter. He won three trophies with Inter.

Information Defenders Milenkovic and Bremer are being considered

Inter are really interested in Nikola Milenkovic as potential new central defender. He has made 164 appearances for Fiorentina. Meanwhile, there is a verbal agreement onb personal terms in place with 25-year-old Torino right-back Gleison Bremer but no deal is in place yet.