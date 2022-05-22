Premier League 2021-22: Manchester City are champions; Liverpool finish second
Manchester City came back from behind to beat Aston Villa in gameweek 38 of the Premier League 2021-22 season on Sunday to lift the title. This was City's second successive PL honor and a fourth under manager Pep Guardiola. Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah scored a late winner for Liverpool against Wolves as Jurgen Klopp's side finished second, falling short by one point. Here's more.
Manchester City finished top of the Premier League 2021-22 standings. Having played 38 games, City have notched 29 wins, six draws, and 3 losses (93 points). They have scored 99 goals, besides conceding 26. Liverpool finished second, having won 28, drawn eight, and losing twice. They finished with 92 points from 38 games. They have scored 94 goals, besides conceding 26.
A long kick from Wolves keeper Jose Sa was brought down by Raul Jiminez, who found an unmarked Pedro Neto across goal. Neto tapped in for the lead. The Reds upped the tempo thereafter and Sadio Mane got a deserving equalizer after being fed by Thiago. Mohamed Salah scored a late winner for the Reds before Andrew Robertson added another.
Aston Villa went ahead versus Man City in the 37th minute with Matty Cash scoring. City had just one shot on target and despite ruling possession, they failed to carve out any opening. Villa were resolute at the back. In the second Phillipe Coutinho put Villa 2-0 up. Just when City looked under the cosh, three goals in five minutes changed the story.