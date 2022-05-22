Sports

Premier League 2021-22: Manchester City are champions; Liverpool finish second

IIkay Gundogan was the hero for Man City (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Manchester City came back from behind to beat Aston Villa in gameweek 38 of the Premier League 2021-22 season on Sunday to lift the title. This was City's second successive PL honor and a fourth under manager Pep Guardiola. Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah scored a late winner for Liverpool against Wolves as Jurgen Klopp's side finished second, falling short by one point. Here's more.

Numbers How things finished for Man City and Liverpool?

Manchester City finished top of the Premier League 2021-22 standings. Having played 38 games, City have notched 29 wins, six draws, and 3 losses (93 points). They have scored 99 goals, besides conceding 26. Liverpool finished second, having won 28, drawn eight, and losing twice. They finished with 92 points from 38 games. They have scored 94 goals, besides conceding 26.

LIVWOL A 3-1 win for the Reds

A long kick from Wolves keeper Jose Sa was brought down by Raul Jiminez, who found an unmarked Pedro Neto across goal. Neto tapped in for the lead. The Reds upped the tempo thereafter and Sadio Mane got a deserving equalizer after being fed by Thiago. Mohamed Salah scored a late winner for the Reds before Andrew Robertson added another.

MCIAVL Spirited Villa test City

Aston Villa went ahead versus Man City in the 37th minute with Matty Cash scoring. City had just one shot on target and despite ruling possession, they failed to carve out any opening. Villa were resolute at the back. In the second Phillipe Coutinho put Villa 2-0 up. Just when City looked under the cosh, three goals in five minutes changed the story.