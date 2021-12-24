Sports Premier League 2021-22: Statistical comparison between the top four clubs

The Premier League 2021-22 season has almost reached its halfway stage as things are heating up nicely. Several recent games have been postponed due to the coronavirus but teams that haven't been impacted severely, are going ahead with their matches. With a busy period ahead, the focus is on the race for the top four. Here we present a statistical comparison.

One expects a three-way battle for the PL title this season. Things could go the distance between Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea. However, the fourth spot could be up for grabs. Arsenal are fourth at the moment but West Ham, Manchester United, and Tottenham will be outright challengers. By February, we will get a clear picture as how things progress.

Man City Man City sit atop with 44 points in their bag

Champions Manchester City have been piling up crucial wins and are on a sound run at the moment. City have collected 44 points from 18 matches are placed top of the pile. They have scored 44 goals (second-highest), besides conceding the fewest (9). Bernardo Silva has netted seven goals and one assist for City. Gabriel Jesus has been involved in nine goals (G2 A7).

Liverpool Liverpool stay on City's tail

Liverpool's Boxing Day match against Leeds United have been postponed due to COVID-19. The Reds are placed second, having claimed 41 points from 18 games (W12 D5 L1). They have forwarded 50 goals (highest), besides shipping in 15. For the Reds, Mohamed Salah has been exceptional, scoring 15 and assisting nine. Trent Alexander-Arnold has eight assists and two goals to chip in as well.

Chelsea Recent form has hurt the Blues

Chelsea, who were topping the show at one stage, have dropped down to third. They have won just twice in their last six PL matches, drawing thrice, and losing once. Chelsea have picked up 38 points and trail City by six. They have scored 39 goals, besides allowing in 12. Reece James has five assists and four goals. Mason Mount has impressed (G7 A4).

Arsenal Arsenal have gone up to fourth

Arsenal have climbed up to fourth in the PL table, winning their last three games in succession. They have claimed 32 points from 18 games (W10 D2 L6). Arsenal, who have reached the Carabao Cup semis, will be in for a tense period ahead with the other sides competing for the fourth place. Emile Smith Rowe has seven goals and two assists for Arsenal.