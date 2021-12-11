Sports Premier League, Manchester City beat 10-man Wolves: Records broken

Premier League, Manchester City beat 10-man Wolves: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 11, 2021, 07:58 pm

Raheem Sterling celebrates his goal for Man City

Manchester City overcame 10-man Wolves in gameweek 16 of the Premier League 2021-22 season. Raheem Sterling scored for the hosts in what was his 100th Premier League goal. League leaders Man City have opened up a four-point gap over second-placed Liverpool at the moment. This was City's sixth successive win in the PL this season. Here are the key records scripted.

Information Why does this story matter?

This game didn't have many goals but City will be happy to get the job done and collect three valuable points. They have won their sixth successive league game on the bounce and that's massive ahead of the festive period.

MCIWOL City edge past Wolves 1-0

In a goalless first half, City dominated possession and were in the key areas but failed to break Wolves' resistance. Wolves ended the half on a weaker note when Raul Jimenez picked up two yellow cards in a space of just 38 seconds. In the second half, City had numerous chances. They scored from the penalty spot in the 66th minute.

Sterling Sterling registers these feats

Sterling is the third player to score his 100th Premier League goal in 2021 after Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. As per Opta, no other calendar year has seen more players reach the milestone (also three in 2008 and 2012). Sterling is the 32nd player to reach 100 goals in the competition. He is also the eighth-youngest at 27 years and 3 days.

Do you know? Unwanted record for Wolves' Jimenez

As per Opta, only 31 seconds separated Raul Jimenez's first and second yellow cards (45:50-46:21). It's his first red card in 102 Premier League appearance, while he's the first Mexican to be sent off in the competition.