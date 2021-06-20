Harry Kane transfer news: All you need to know

Harry Kane is expected to leave Tottenham in the summer

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is expected to leave the Premier League club this summer. The England international has been linked with a move to several high-profile clubs including Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City. Kane, who is desperate to win trophies, wants to join a top club. He is currently leading England at the Euro 2020. We decode his transfer situation.

PSG

Kane could end up joining Paris Saint-Germain

PSG have emerged as the possible destination for Kane. The French giants have already signed former Liverpool star Giorginio Wijnaldum as a free agent. They are also being linked with a move for Sergio Ramos, who is set to leave Real Madrid. With former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino at PSG, a move would be more luring for Kane, who could unite with the Argentine.

Man City

Manchester City also interested in getting Kane

Premier League champions Manchester City are in the hunt for a striker after letting Sergio Aguero leave. Kane has been a target for the club since his decision to want an exit surfaced. City could offer a player in exchange and tempt Spurs into selling their star asset. Pep Guardiola will be keen to fight for the Champions League after missing out recently.

Chelsea

Chelsea are in the market and could spend heavily

Chelsea are in the market for a striker despite having depth in attack. Thomas Tuchel wants to fight for the Premier League title after winning the Champions League. Chelsea could do away with Tammy Abraham he might be offered to Tottenham. The Blues have financial power and getting Kane would be massive. Chelsea will want to strengthen and fight at all fronts.

United

What's with Manchester United?

Several pundits have urged Manchester United to sign Kane but the move is unlikely to happen. United's main target is Jadon Sancho and a move could be in place for the Borussia Dortmund winger. With a hefty sum to be paid for Sancho, United will abstain from spending fortunes on Kane. Edinson Cavani's contract extension means United are looking at other areas as priority.

Levy

Tottenham's interests will be protected this summer, warns Levy

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Spurs chairman Levy has warned Kane that the club's interests will be protected in the summer. Tottenham are keen to keep hold of Kane, who has three years left on his contract. With Fabio Paratici joining Spurs as the new managing director, Levy sympathized with Kane's frustrations and hinted a deal would be difficult.

Analysis

Clubs will be priced out keeping Kane's valuation in mind

There is no obligation for Spurs to sell Kane in the summer. He is under a long contract and Spurs will want to have their record scorer. Even if Spurs want to sell, they will seek a very high transfer fee. This could potentially be in the £150 million range. With the COVID-19 pandemic situation, clubs are set to be priced out.

Spurs

Analyzing the current situation of Tottenham

Kane wants to leave and it's on Spurs to decide whether to keep an unhappy player, who has given so much over the years. Kane's wish should be respected here and Spurs should get the maximum out from the sale. The club needs reinforcements and the money could be used. They are also in huge debt and don't have a manager at the moment.

Performance

Kane's overall show for Spurs and his performance in 2020-21

In 335 games across competitions for Spurs, talisman Kane has netted a whopping 220 goals to date. In 244 Premier League matches, Kane has scored 165 goals, besides making 33 assists. The two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner is in the race for a third prize. He leads the scoring chart alongside Mohamed Salah (22). In 2020-21, Kane has scored 32 goals across competitions.