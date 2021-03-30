Last updated on Mar 30, 2021, 10:38 am

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero will leave the English club after spending 10 years when his contract expires at the end of the season. The Argentine striker remains the top-scorer for City to date, having scored 257 goals. He has also won a total of 13 titles with the club. Aguero confirmed the development in an emotional post on Twitter. Here is more.

Twitter Post A look at Aguero's Twitter post

Departure Aguero has been dealing with injuries

Aguero, who has proved to be a major force in England and Europe, has struggled with injuries over the past year. He has been restricted to just 14 appearances in all competitions this season. Notably, the penalty he converted against Fulham on March 13 was his 181st goal in the Premier League. However, this was his first in the division since January 2020.

Tribute Aguero will be etched in the memories: Khaldoon Al Mubarak

Speaking on Aguero's departure, Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said, "Sergio's contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated. His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the Club and maybe even in those who simply love football." He added, "This is not yet the moment for farewell words and speeches."

Impact Aguero made his presence felt after joining City in 2011

Aguero remains one of the greatest players in Premier League history. He joined Manchester City in 2011, making an impact in the initial games. He scored twice and created an assist in his 30-minute debut in a 4-0 home win over Swansea City. In 2011/12, Aguero fired a stoppage-time winner against QPR, which clinched a first league title for City in 44 years.

Record A look at Aguero's record for Manchester City