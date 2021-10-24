Premier League, Manchester City beat Brighton 4-1: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 24, 2021, 01:22 am

Manchester City beat Brighton 4-1

Manchester City beat Brighton 4-1 in gameweek nine of the Premier League 2021-22 season. City have moved to second in the PL table, having collected 20 points. Meanwhile, Brighton suffered their second loss of the season and are fourth. Phil Foden had a terrific game for City, scoring twice and making an assist. Here we present the records that were broken.

How did the match pan out?

Manchester City's array of attacks saw them go 3-0 up in quick time. Ilkay Gundogan scored the opener before Foden received a ball from Jack Grealish on the counter to score the second. The England youngster scored the third moments later. In the second half, Brighton were much better and pulled a goal back before Riyad Mahrez added the fourth for City.

Numbers

Key numbers for Foden and Gundogan

As per Opta, Foden has been involved in three goals in a game for City for the first time (G2 A1). Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (16) and Tottenham's Harry Kane (15) have scored more Premier League goals in 2021 than Manchester City's Ilkay Gündogan (13). Gundogan now has 30 goals in the Premier League.

Information

City have been in superb form of late

After losing their opening PL game against Tottenham, City have claimed six wins and two draws. They have now become the third PL side to score 20-plus goals this season. City have now taken 20 points from the last 24 available.

Stat attack

Notable stats scripted by Man City

As per Squawka Football, City have matched Chelsea's tally of most shots on target in a Premier League game this season. Kevin De Bruyne created the most chances against Brighton (4). He only came in the 77th minute. City recorded their 14th away league win in 2021. City are yet to concede a goal in the first half this season in the PL.