Decoding the five best Premier League matches in 2021

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 11, 2021, 03:37 pm

The year 2021 is coming to an end and over the period we witnessed several top matches in the Premier League. Across both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, there were mind blowing performances and close encounters which went one way or the other. Ahead of a busy festive period ahead this month, we look at the best PL matches played in 2021.

MUNLIV Liverpool thump Man United 5-0 at Old Trafford

Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford in gameweek nine of the Premier League 2021-22 season. It was easy for Liverpool, who scored four first-half goals. Mohamed Salah led the way for Liverpool with a dazzling performance. United suffered their heaviest ever defeat at home to Liverpool. It was the first time they lost by a five-plus margin at home since February 1955.

MUNSOU Man United score nine goals against Southampton

In February 2021, Manchester United equaled the Premier League record by putting nine goals against nine-man Southampton. Notably, United also beat Ipswich Town by the same margin in 1995. The rampant United side scored five times in the final 21 minutes. This was only the third time in Premier League history that a side lost by nine goals.

CHEWBA West Brom stun Chelsea 5-2

In April 2021, we witnessed a classic Premier League contest between Chelsea and West Brom at Stamford Bridge. West Brom, who were relegated later on, stunned the Blues. It was a maiden defeat for manager Thomas Tuchel as his side enjoyed a 14-game unbeaten run in all competitions. This was West Brom's first away league win versus Chelsea in 16 games since September 1978.

LIVMCI Four-star Manchester City beat Liverpool at Anfield

In February 2021, Manchester City stunned Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield. After a goalless first half, City went ahead before Liverpool equalized. However, two howlers from Alisson and a wonder strike from Phil Foden saw City turn the tide and seal a famous win. Eventual PL winners City went unbeaten in 14 Premier League games (W12 D2). They won 14 successive games in all competitions.

WATMUN Watford hammer 10-man United 4-1

Manchester United were hammered 4-1 by Watford last month at Vicarage Road. It was a terrific performance by Watford who cruised past an error-prone United side. Notably, this was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's last match as United manager before being sacked. As per Opta, United suffered their biggest league defeat against a promoted side since September 1989, a 5-1 loss against City at Maine Road.