Manchester United sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 21, 2021, 05:10 pm

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer joined Manchester United in December 2018

In a major development, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked as the manager of Premier League side Manchester United. The news comes after United's humiliating 1-4 defeat to Watford. Solskjaer had signed a new three-year deal with United in July this year. However, he leaves after the side suffered five losses in their last seven Premier League matches. Here are further details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

As per sources, Solskjaer had expected to leave United after they lost 1-4 to Watford. Earlier this year, they were off to a poor start. United's lean patch included heavy defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City. United currently occupy the seventh spot, 12 points behind table-toppers Chelsea. Although United are faring well in the Champions League, they ran out of patience with Solskjaer.

Twitter Post

Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.



Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 21, 2021

Statement

Ole will always be a legend: Manchester United

"Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it's with regret that we have reached this decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success. Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts," United said in a statement.

Information

Michael Carrick replaces Solskjaer on interim basis

After sacking Solskjaer, United confirmed that his assistant Michael Carrick would be his temporary replacement. It is understood that the club is planning to appoint an interim manager until the end of the ongoing season.

Improvement

United improved in the last two seasons under Solskjaer

In the 2019/20 season, Solskjaer helped United finish third in a delayed Premier League campaign impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also saw his side make it to the semi-finals of the Europa League, League Cup, and FA Cup. United finished second in the Premier League 2020/21 season and reached the Europa League final, losing 10-11 on penalties to Villarreal.

Contract

Solskjaer signed a new deal in July this year

In July this year, Solskjaer had signed a new deal, extending his stay until 2024, with an option for a further year. The club decided to back Solskjaer despite his poor record in terms of trophies. Solskjaer took over as the interim manager of United on December 19, 2018. On March 28, 2019, United confirmed Solskjaer as their permanent manager.

Stats

A look at the managerial record of Solskjaer (United)

Solskjaer managed United in 168 matches across all competitions, the most by any manager since the departure of Alex Ferguson in 2013. Besides Solskjaer, the likes of David Moyes (51), Ryan Giggs (4), Van Gaal (103), and Jose Mourinho (144) also managed United after Ferguson left. Under Solskjaer, United won 91 and lost 40 games. As many as 37 matches were drawn.

Manager

Sixth Premier League manager to be sacked this season

As per BBC Sport, Solskjaer has become the sixth manager to get sacked in the ongoing Premier League season. Other managers who were sacked in the season - Watford: Xisco Munoz, Newcastle United: Steve Bruce, Tottenham Hotspur: Nuno Espirito Santo, Norwich City: Daniel Farke, and Aston Villa: Dean Smith. On the contrary, only seven Premier League managers departed in the whole of last season.