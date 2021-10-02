Premier League, Manchester United 1-1 Everton: List of records broken

Everton held Manchester United 1-1

Everton left Manchester United frustrated after holding them to a 1-1 draw in gameweek 7 of the Premier League 2021-22 season. After losing to Aston Villa at home last weekend, United, once again, failed to get past the line. Anthony Martial had given United the lead before half-time. However, Everton scored a breakaway goal on the counter following a corner. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Manchester United started the game well and Anthony Martial missed a free header from an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross. Edinson Cavani also saw his well-directed header get saved by Jordan Pickford. Everton enjoyed a spell of pressure on United's half and David de Gea was called to make a save. Martial scored before half-time before Everton's dream counter attack saw Townsend equalize.

Contrasting records for Everton and Man United

Everton have 14 points from their seven Premier League games. As per Opta, only in 2004-05 (16) have they had more after their opening seven matches in the competition. United have conceded at least once in each of their last nine PL matches at Old Trafford. This is their longest run of games without a clean sheet at home since February 1971 (10 games).

A new record for Townsend

Townsend has now scored five goals in nine appearances in all competitions for Everton. As per Opta, this is as many as he scored in his final 79 matches for Crystal Palace. He has now scored in three successive appearances for a Premier League club for the first time in his career.

Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial script these feats

Bruno Fernandes contributed for Man United with an assist was his 50th goal involvement in 58 Premier League appearances (30 goals, 20 assists). As per Opta, only Andy Cole (43), Alan Shearer (54), and Eric Cantona (54) reached 50 combined goals and assists in fewer games. Martial netted his fifth Premier League goal against Everton. This is his joint-best record (also 5 against Southampton).