Champions League, Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 15, 2021, 12:11 am

Manchester United were held by Young Boys

Young Boys stunned 10-man Manchester United 2-1 on matchday one of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season. The Group F encounter saw Cristiano Ronaldo giving United the lead after which Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off. Young Boys got the crucial equalizer in the second half via Moumi Ngamaleu. The hosts kept causing United problems and scored the winner in injury time. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

The match started on an even note before United got the early lead after a superb pass from Bruno Fernandes off the left, who picked out the run of Ronaldo at the back. The latter scored with his forward run. In the 35th minute Wan Bissaka was sent off and the match changed. Young Boys grew into the game and downed a poor United.

Ronaldo scripts these stunning feats

Ronaldo has raced to 135 Champions League goals, including 16 for Manchester United. The veteran forward now has 121 goals for United in 294 matches across competitions. As per Opta, in 68 UCL appearances since turning 30 years old, Ronaldo has scored 63 goals. This is 35 more than any other player aged 30 or older in Champions League history.

Ronaldo slams these Champions League records

In a unique record in the Champions League, Ronaldo has equaled Messi in terms of scoring against most opponents (36). Ronaldo has now scored in 16 consecutive seasons in the Champions League, joining the likes of Karim Benzema and Messi. Ronaldo has equaled Iker Casillas for making the most appearances in Champions League history

Notable stats scripted in the match

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the first Man United player to be shown a straight red card in a UEFA Champions League match since Nani against Real Madrid in March 2013. United's Donny van de Beek was substituted at half-time. As per Opta, he has made 38 appearances for United but has played just 1,510 minutes across those matches. He averages 40 minutes per appearance.

