Premier League, Chelsea beat Southampton 3-1: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Oct 02, 2021, 10:20 pm

Timo Werner scored for Chelsea

Chelsea scored two late goals against Southampton to win 3-1 in gameweek seven of the Premier League 2021-22 season. Chelsea went ahead early on before James Ward-Prowse equalized after scoring a penalty. However, he was sent off seven minutes later before the Blues scored twice after the 80th minute to earn three crucial points. Here are the records that were broken.

CHESOU

How did the match pan out?

Trevoh Chalobah put Chelsea ahead after nine minutes after Ruben Loftus-Cheek flicked on Ben Chilwell's corner. Chelsea saw two goals get ruled out for off side and a foul as Southampton breathed a sigh of relief. In the second half, Tino Livramento was tripped by Chilwell in the box and Ward-Prowse converted the penalty. Ward-Prowse was sent off next as the match changed thereafter.

Ward-Prowse

Contrasting records for Ward-Prowse

As per Opta, James Ward-Prowse is the fourth Southampton player to both score and be sent off in a Premier League match after Peter Crouch (May 2005), Sadio Mane (October 2015), and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (December 2018). Ward-Prowse scored his 32nd Premier League goal. Notably, 59% have of his goals have been from either a direct free-kick (10) or penalty (9).

Werner

Werner scripts these feats for Chelsea

As per Squawka Football, Chelsea's Timo Werner registered six shots versus the Saints and had four of them on target, scoring one goal. For the second season in a row, Werner has netted his first PL goal of the campaign against Southampton. Werner has now been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other Chelsea player since Thomas Tuchel took charge (8).

Do you know?

Unwanted numbers for Southampton

As per Squawka Football, no Premier League side has picked up more red cards in 2021 than Southampton (4). The Saints have lost more Premier League away games than any other side in 2021 (P15 W1 D2 L15).