Robert Lewandowski scripts Champions League history: The key numbers

Nov 03, 2021

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick for Bayern

Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski scripted several records in the Champions League, helping his side claim a 5-2 victory against Benfica. Lewandowski smashed a superb hat-trick in what was his 100th UCL appearance. It was a dazzling performance by the Pole as he chipped in with the goods. Bayern have now reached the round of 16 with four wins from four. Here's more.

Lewandowski is the quickest to 80 Champions League goals

Lewandowski is now the quickest to 80 Champions League goals in the history of the competition. He bettered the tally of Lionel Messi (102). Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo achieved the landmark in 116 matches. Lewandowski is also the third player to surpass 80-plus Champions League goals (81) after Ronaldo (139) and Messi (123).

Lewandowski becomes the sixth player to achieve this feat

Lewandowski has now netted his fourth UCL hat-trick. He has also scored 28 UCL goals in his last 20 appearances. As per Opta, Lewandowski is just the sixth player to score on his 100th appearance in the Champions League, after Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andrea Pirlo, and Toni Kroos. Lewandowski is the first Polish player to reach 100 appearances in the UCL.

Lewandowski scripts these feats as well

As per Squawka Football, Lewandowski has scored more goals (8) than 26 teams have managed in the competition this season. Lewandowski has now joined Ronaldo and Messi (8 each) in terms of scoring four-plus hat-tricks in the UCL.

Why does this story matter?

Lewandowski has been highly consistent for Bayern over the last few seasons. He has continued in a supreme fashion this season too, already having breached the 20-goal mark. Playing in a landmark game, the Polish international showed his class on the biggest stage. Meanwhile, Bayern have also made it to the next round, riding on Lewandowski's brilliance.

Lewandowski gets past 20 goals this season

Lewandowski has been in top form this season. He has raced to 22 goals in all competitions (16 matches). He has raced to 316 goals for Bayern in 345 appearances. The veteran striker has 64 Champions League goals for Bayern.