Gameweek 11 of the Bundesliga 2020-21 season started, with Wolfsburg enjoying a 2-1 win against Frankfurt. The focus will be on Borussia Dortmund, who have won just two of the last five league games. Meanwhile, leaders Bayern Munich face an away test against Union Berlin. High-flying Bayer Leverkusen take on Hoffenheim on Sunday as RB Leipzig face Werder Bremen tonight. Here are the details.

Dortmund Dortmund need to resurrect their Bundesliga campaign

Dortmund need to resurrect their league campaign and getting a positive result against Stuttgart will be key. The visitors are unbeaten away from home this season (W3, D2) and that will test Dortmund's resilience. Dortmund are without top-scorer Erling Haaland and the onus will be on Marco Reus. After sealing Champions League round of 16 qualification, BVB will hope to build on.

Leipzig Leipzig out to maintain their brilliance at home

RB Leipzig are placed third in the Bundesliga table and have collected 21 points from 10 games. Notably, they are the only team with a 100% record at home this season. The focus will be on Angelino, who has scored seven and assisted five in 16 matches in all competitions this term. Bremen haven't won a games over the last seven gameweeks.

#FCUFCB Bayern face a key away test against Union Berlin

Union Berlin face a stern test against an in-form Bayern side. The hosts are placed sixth at the moment and have scored joint-second league goals (22). They have also conceded just 14 goals so far. The Bavarians have scored a record 34 goals after 10 games of a Bundesliga season. Their brilliance in attack will test Berlin's resolve in a tight encounter.

Leverkusen Leverkusen hope to continue in a strong fashion

Bayer Leverkusen have been terrific this season across competitions. With six wins and four draws from 10 league games, they are one point adrift of Bayern. Notably, they also have the joint-best defensive record. They face Hoffenheim, who are unbeaten in their last three league matches. Notably, Hoffenheim are unbeaten in eight of their last nine games against Leverkusen.