Gameweek 10 of the Bundesliga 2020-21 season started, with Hertha enjoying a 3-1 win against Union Berlin. Borussia Dortmund will want to get back to winning ways when they face Frankfurt away tonight. Meanwhile, leaders Bayern Munich face second-placed RB Leipzig at home. Bayer Leverkusen take on Schalke tomorrow and will be wanting to continue their unbeaten run. Here are the details.

Dortmund Dortmund to be without Haaland

Borussia Dortmund will be without Erling Haaland, who is out with an injury and is set to miss the remainder of 2020. Marco Reus is expected to lead the line for Dortmund. Meanwhile, Dortmund have only scored three times in the first half in the Bundesliga this season. However, they have netted 18 of their 21 goals after the break.

Bayern Bundesliga leaders Bayern take on Leipzig at home

Bayern face an ultimate challenge from Leipzig. Leipzig will hope to show their title credentials after having started well this season. Bayern are two points ahead of Leipzig and are expected to get the job done. Notably, the Bavarians have earned 86 points in 33 league games under manager Hansi Flick. Bayer ace Robert Lewandowski has five goals in eight Bundesliga matches against Leipzig.

Leverkusen Leverkusen out to pile on the misery for Royal Blues

Schalke host an in-form Leverkusen at home and need a victory to kick-start their season. The Royal Blues have collected just three points from nine games and are yet to register a win in 25 Bundesliga games. Interestingly, Schalke have conceded a league-high 28 goals so far and scoring just six. Meanwhile, Leverkusen are placed third, with five wins and four draws.

Gladbach Gladbach out to end away jinx against Freiburg

Gladbach are aiming to end a remarkable 18-year away-day jinx against opponents SC Freiburg. The last time they won away against Freiburg was on March 23, 2002. However, Freiburg haven't won a game this season since the opening gameweek. Freiburg also ended a run of three straight defeats with a 1-1 draw at Augsburg last weekend. They are placed 14th, having collected seven points.

Twitter Post Matchday 10 fixtures