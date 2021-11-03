UCL, Ronaldo shines in Man United's 2-2 draw: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 03, 2021, 10:57 am

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo was sensational for Manchester United in their 2-2 draw against Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season. Ronaldo scored an injury-time equalizer after having earlier netted in first-half added time. The win helped Man United stay top of Group F ahead of Villarreal, who enjoyed a 2-0 victory over Young Boys. Here are the records that were broken.

Details

United fight back twice to hold Atalanta

Josip Ilicic scored the opener with a low effort that squeezed under David de Gea. Bruno Fernandes' neat back-heel saw Ronaldo score for United to make it 1-1. Duvan Zapata's 56th-minute effort saw Atalanta lead 2-1 as the hosts looked set for a sound victory. However, United leveled things with Ronaldo scoring in the 91st minute.

Records

Major records scripted by Ronaldo

Ronaldo (36y and 270d) is the oldest player to score two-plus goals in a single game for Manchester United in European competition. Notably, the veteran forward is the first player to score in four consecutive UCL appearances for United since Ruud van Nistelrooy in April 2003 (run of nine games). Ronaldo has surpassed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tally of 126 goals for United (127).

Duo

Key numbers for Ronaldo and Bruno

Ronaldo has now netted five Champions League goals this season in four matches. Overall, he has nine goals for United in all competitions this season. Ronaldo has also raced to 139 UCL goals. Since making his United debut (February 2020), Fernandes has been directly involved in more goals across competitions than any other Premier League player (77 - 44 goals, 33 assists).

Numbers

Notable numbers scripted in the match

As per Opta, United have now failed to keep a clean sheet in 14 of their last 15 Champions League games, with their only shutout during this period coming against RB Leipzig in October 2020. Duvan Zapata is the first player to score and assist for an Italian side against United in a Champions League game since Ronaldinho with AC Milan in February 2010.