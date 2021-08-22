Premier League: Manchester United held to 1-1 draw by Southampton

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 22, 2021, 10:26 pm

Premier League: Southampton 1-1 Manchester United

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton in their second Premier League fixture on Sunday. An own goal by Fred put Southampton in front in the first half. However, United scored the equalizer through Mason Greenwood later on. Manchester United had won their season opener against Leeds United. Meanwhile, Southampton are yet to win a match this season.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Southampton drew first blood at the half-hour mark, with Adams creating the goal. However, it was termed an own goal due to a deflection from Fred. Soon after, United's Bruno Fernandes was shown the yellow card for showing dissent. Greenwood restored parity for United in the second half with the help of Paul Pogba. Man United couldn't gain the lead thereafter.

Greenwood

Greenwood now has 19 Premier League goals

Greenwood has now extended his tally of Premier League goals to 19. As per Opta, only three players have netted more as a teenager (Michael Owen: 40, Robbie Fowler: 35, Wayne Rooney: 30). Greenwood is the fourth teenager in the league history to score in his team's opening two games of a season (the first to do so since Alan Smith in August 2000).

Information

Fifth assist for Pogba this season

Pogba has become the first player in Premier League history to register five assists after his team's first two games of a season. He had made a total of four assists in United's 5-1 victory over Leads United.