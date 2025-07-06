'Laadli Yojana' scheme: Beneficiaries down by 60% in 15 years
What's the story
The number of beneficiaries under Delhi's Laadli Yojana has plummeted by nearly 60% in the last 15 years, an RTI query has revealed. The scheme was launched on January 1, 2008, with the aim to empower young women and combat gender inequality. However, data from the Women and Child Development Department shows a drastic decline from 1,26,965 beneficiaries in its first year to just about 53,0001 in the current fiscal year (2024-25), a decrease of 58%.
Contributing factors
Reasons behind the decline
An official from the WCD department attributed this decline to girls dropping out of school and a lack of awareness about registration renewal. The official said many girls don't renew their registration under the scheme due to ignorance, while some even drop out of school, making the process more complicated. This has left a large number of beneficiaries unclaimed.
Financial aid
How the scheme works
Under the Laadli Yojana, the Delhi government provides a phased financial assistance of ₹35,000-36,000 to eligible girls. The amount is deposited in a bank account until the girl turns 18 years old. By then, she can withdraw it. However, as of January this year, around 1.86 lakh beneficiaries had not claimed their benefits under this scheme while another 1.66 lakh either didn't renew their application or dropped out of school.