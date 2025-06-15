What's the story

India reported a marginal decline in active COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with the tally falling to 7,383 from 7,400 the day before.

In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 17 fresh infections, though unfortunately, with 10 more fatalities.

Among the deceased was a young man aged just 32 from Maharashtra; all others were elderly people suffering from pre-existing respiratory ailments and chronic diseases.