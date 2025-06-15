India reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
What's the story
India reported a marginal decline in active COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with the tally falling to 7,383 from 7,400 the day before.
In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 17 fresh infections, though unfortunately, with 10 more fatalities.
Among the deceased was a young man aged just 32 from Maharashtra; all others were elderly people suffering from pre-existing respiratory ailments and chronic diseases.
Outbreak update
Focus on high-risk groups for booster shots
India is currently witnessing a surge in COVID-19 infections due to new subvariants such as LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the newly detected NB.1.8.1.
Among the 10 deaths reported on Sunday, three were from Delhi, five from Kerala, and two from Maharashtra.
Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 2,007, followed by Gujarat (1,441), Maharashtra (578), and Delhi (682).
Vaccination approach
Experts call for distinction between COVID and seasonal viral infections
In light of the recent spike in infections, health experts have advised against a large-scale booster vaccination campaign.
They have proposed a more focused approach that targets high-risk groups such as the elderly, those with weakened immune systems, and people with chronic illnesses.
This recommendation is based on the presence of widespread hybrid immunity, acquired through past infections and high vaccine coverage, which may reduce the need for extra doses among the general population at this time.
Preventive measures
States advised to ramp up surveillance
Despite the rise in infections, experts continue to stress the need for COVID-19-appropriate behavior such as masking, hand hygiene, and avoiding crowded places.
The central government has also issued advisories to states and union territories for enhanced surveillance and preparedness.
Healthcare workers have called for a distinction between COVID-19 and other seasonal viral infections that may show similar symptoms, like fever, malaise, and respiratory distress.