What's the story

A 30-year-old Chinese national, Benlai Pan, was arrested for mid-air theft on an Air India flight from Hong Kong to Delhi.

The incident came to light when the airline's Security and Vigilance team at Terminal-3 of IGI Airport alerted Delhi Police about suspicious activities on Flight AI-315.

Four Chinese nationals were detained based on complaints from passengers, according to an official statement by IGI Airport Police.