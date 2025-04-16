What's the story

An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hit Afghanistan on April 16, 2025. Tremors were felt in parts of India too, including in Delhi-NCR.

As per the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake struck at a depth of 121km and was centered 164km east of Baghlan.

EMSC initially estimated the magnitude of the quake at 6.4, but later revised it to 5.6.