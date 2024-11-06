Summarize Simplifying... In short Jaishankar, India's foreign minister, predicts the US will lean towards isolationism in the future, citing recent actions like the Afghanistan pullout.

Despite this, he remains hopeful about US-India relations, emphasizing the need for global collaboration.

Echoing these views, New Zealand's Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, noted increasing protectionism and the need for change in response to shifting global dynamics. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

S Jaishankar made the comments in Canberra

'US will be more isolationist...': Jaishankar on 2024 presidential election

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:04 am Nov 06, 202411:04 am

What's the story India's Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, has envisioned a shift toward isolationism in the United States, no matter who wins the 2024 presidential elections. He made the comments at an event in Canberra on November 6, even as Americans were still voting. This trend is unlikely to change with either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris as president, he said.

Policy shift

Jaishankar cites examples of US's growing caution

Jaishankar noted that since President Barack Obama's time, the US has become more wary of its global responsibilities. He referred to the hesitance to send troops and the pullout from Afghanistan under President Joe Biden as instances of this change. "President Trump may be more articulate and expressive in that regard," he said during a panel discussion with foreign ministers from Australia and New Zealand.

Future outlook

US dominance and generosity may not continue: Jaishankar

Jaishankar stressed the importance of analyzing US policy from a national perspective, rather than just through the lens of current administration ideologies. "If we are truly analyzing them, I think we have to prepare for a world where actually the kind of dominance and generosity which the US had in the early days may not continue," he said.

Bilateral ties

Jaishankar optimistic about future US-India relations

Despite predicting a trend toward isolationism, Jaishankar remained optimistic about future US-India relations. He said these ties would "only grow." He also emphasized the need for nations to work together to shape the global environment they want. "We all have an interest today in creating some kind of collaborative consensual arrangement," he said.

Global dynamics

New Zealand FM echoes Jaishankar's sentiments

Echoing Jaishankar's sentiments about increasing protectionism and changing global dynamics, New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters said, "There is more protectionism." "The world we were once trying to build on is changing, and we'll have to react and change with it," Peters added. Notably, the 2024 US election is historic as Harris could become the first woman, first Black woman, and first person of South Asian descent to assume the presidency if she wins.