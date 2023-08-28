Global outrage as Taliban bars female students from studying abroad

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 28, 2023 | 07:17 pm 3 min read

Days after the Taliban government in Afghanistan allegedly stopped dozens of female students from leaving the country to study in Dubai, global rights organizations and activists have expressed dismay over the move. Around 100 Afghan women reportedly received scholarships to study in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, most of them were turned away at the airport by the Taliban regime, the BBC reported.

Why does this story matter?

This is one of many decrees issued by the Taliban in Afghanistan against women that received global condemnation. Earlier, it prohibited women from taking part in Eid celebrations, attending schools, universities, and most public sector jobs. Women have also been barred from going to public areas like parks, cinemas, and other recreation areas ever since the Taliban took control of the country in 2021.

Around 100 women stopped from traveling to UAE: Report

On Wednesday, Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, the head of a Dubai-based conglomerate, Al Habtoor Group, said the Taliban authorities had stopped around 100 women from traveling to the UAE, where he planned to sponsor their university education, per Reuters. Notably, the scholarships were announced in December 2022, after the Taliban banned women from attending universities.

Ordeal of female student stopped by Taliban at airport

One of the female students told the BBC that her only chance to study was through a foreign scholarship after the Taliban shut down universities for women. However, her hopes were dashed after she was not allowed to leave Afghanistan on a study visa. "When the Taliban officials saw our tickets and student visas, they said girls aren't allowed to leave Afghanistan," she said.

Taliban decree triggers global reactions

Soon after the incident came to the fore, several rights groups and envoys expressed dismay. Heather Barr of Human Rights Watch termed it an "alarming step" and "cruelty." "This is holding them prisoner to prevent others from helping them study," he said. Meanwhile, the former United Nations (UN) youth representative from Afghanistan, Shkula Zadran, urged the university not to give up on the girls.

Taliban spokesperson's response to incident

Despite the strong reactions, the Taliban has yet to release a statement or provide clarification. However, a representative for the Vice and Virtue Ministry, Mohammad Sadiq Akif Muhajir, said that they were unaware of any such incidents at the airport. Senior Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid likewise declined to comment, claiming he was abroad and didn't have any information.

Taliban ban solo travel for women

According to reports, the Taliban has prohibited women from traveling overseas alone, except with their mahram or a related male companion such as a brother, uncle, or father. Several accounts, however, claimed that numerous girls with a mahram were also stopped from inside the plane. This has heightened dread and terror among females who have applied for international scholarships.

