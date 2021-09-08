Jeev becomes world's first golfer to receive Dubai Golden Visa

Star Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh has become the first professional golfer in the world to receive the prestigious 10-year Dubai Golden Visa in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the sport. The 49-year-old Jeev has had a long association with Dubai, having featured in several tournaments and making many friends in the city. Here's more.

"I am really honored and humbled that the Dubai government has considered me for the Golden Visa and I am looking forward to making many more special memories in Dubai," Jeev said in a release. During the 2001 Dubai Desert Classic, Jeev had established a world record at that time when he completed the four rounds with just 94 putts while finishing tied sixth.

Jeev, the winner of four titles on the European Tour, has received the 10-year "Gold card" for being an elite professional athlete. "This is a huge honor. I think I came to Dubai for the first time in 1993, and I have loved every moment of my stay and greatly admired the energy of this fascinating city," Jeev said.

"My family has enjoyed the many offerings of Dubai, like the variety of restaurants and shopping, but being a professional golfer, the biggest attraction for me is the quality of golf courses and practice facilities, which really are second to none," he added.

Golden Visa was instituted by the UAE government in 2019

"I have also got a lot of support from Dubai," he added. The Golden Visa was instituted by the UAE government in 2019 as a new system that allowed investors (minimum of AED 10 million) and entrepreneurs, as well as professionals and specialized talents in the field of science, knowledge, and sports, to apply for it.

Other sportspersons who have been granted the Golden Visa by Dubai include footballers Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Roberto Carlos, Luis Figo, and Romel Lukaku, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, and her husband, and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt have also received the same visa.