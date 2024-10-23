Summarize Simplifying... In short Bill Gates has reportedly donated $50M to Kamala Harris's presidential campaign, a significant shift in his political involvement.

This decision was influenced by his children, Rory and Phoebe Gates, who are Democratic donors.

Harris's campaign has also received backing from over 80 billionaires, including Steven Spielberg and Sheryl Sandberg, indicating a tight race in the upcoming US presidential election.

Gates has not publicly endorsed Harris

Bill Gates secretly donated $50M to Kamala Harris's presidential campaign

What's the story Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has reportedly donated around $50 million to Future Forward USA Action, a nonprofit backing Kamala Harris's US presidential campaign. According to The New York Times, this "dark money" contribution will not be revealed in public filings as the group is a 501(c)(4) organization. Gates has not publicly endorsed Harris, but he has expressed concerns about a second term for Donald Trump on family planning and global health programs.

Fears

Concerns over Trump's potential 2nd term

Reportedly, Gates's worries arise from the possibility of funding cuts to these programs if Trump is re-elected. Despite his fears, Gates remains bipartisan and stresses his openness to work with either candidate. He said, "I support candidates who demonstrate a clear commitment to improving health care, reducing poverty and fighting climate change in the US and around the world."

Family influence

Gates' political engagement influenced by family

The hefty donation also marks a major change in Gates's political involvement, who has largely shied away from making big political donations. Reportedly, his decision to donate was prompted by his children, Rory and Phoebe Gates, who have recently become Democratic donors themselves. Notably, Melinda French Gates, Bill's ex-wife and philanthropist, has also donated to Future Forward this election cycle.

Billionaire backing

Harris garners support from over 80 billionaires

Harris's campaign has received support from over 80 billionaires, including high-profile names like Steven Spielberg and Sheryl Sandberg. Meanwhile, Trump has also been supported by 51 billionaires including Elon Musk since August. With the US presidential election just around the corner, both candidates are ramping up their campaigns in swing states amid signs of a tight race.