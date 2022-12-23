World

Inside Bill-Melinda Gates's daughter Jennifer Gates's extravagant baby shower

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 23, 2022, 12:04 pm 3 min read

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates's daughter Jennifer Gates recently had her baby shower in New York and announced she'll be giving birth to a baby girl

Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, recently took to Instagram to give a sneak peek into her gorgeous, extravagant baby shower, attended by close friends and family members. Gates also revealed that she is going to welcome a baby girl. The 26-year-old is expecting her first child with her husband Nayel Nassar and announced her pregnancy in November.

Gates's multiple photos offered insights into the venue

Gates uploaded six photos on the photo-sharing site and could be seen looking resplendent in a maroon dress and matching footwear. Her mother and the party's host Melinda, meanwhile, opted for a white floral outfit with black heels. The images also offered a good look at the venue—a luxurious hall lit up brightly with numerous chandeliers, radiant light fixtures, and a majestic, large hallway.

Gates thanked the attendees, her mother, the creatives

Gates took the opportunity to thank her mother for "hosting this incredible evening." Also expressing her gratitude toward the attendees, she wrote, "Still on cloud nine after this baby shower. Thank you to all the people who have given me and baby girl so much love from near and far." She further wrote that the "talent" of "the creatives" "continues to amaze [her]."

Gates broke the news on Instagram in November

A month ago, Gates posted two photos on Instagram with Nayel Nassar and broke the good news. "Thankful," she wrote, along with a green heart and a bottle emoticon. Back then, several friends and family members commented on Gates's post and congratulated the parents-to-be. Melinda had written, "I couldn't be more excited to meet this little one and watch you two become parents."

The news made soon-to-be grandfather Bill emotional

Bill recently penned a blog titled The Future Our Grandchildren Deserve, wherein he expressed excitement about welcoming his first grandchild. He wrote, "I started looking at the world through a new lens recently—when my daughter gave me the incredible news that I'll become a grandfather next year." "Simply typing that phrase makes me emotional [and] gives a new dimension to my work," he added.

Learn more about Gates's academics, career trajectory

As mentioned on Gates's Instagram profile, she is a second-year medical student at the Icahn Scholl of Medicine at Mt. Sinai. Passionate about "studying factors that impact children's growth and development," she "[hopes] to contribute by giving people a clear understanding of their conditions and circumstances." She chose to study medicine after being inspired by her parents' "dinnertime conversations about children's health [globally]."