Meta removed 2.7cr Facebook, Instagram posts in India in July

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 01, 2022, 05:22 pm 3 min read

Meta's monthly transparency report is usually published with a 30-45 days lag (Photo credit: Meta)

In July, Meta took action against 2.7 crore Facebook and Instagram posts, according to the company's monthly transparency report. The social media giant took down 2.5 crore posts on Facebook and 20 lakh posts on Instagram in compliance with Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Compared to June, there is an increase in the number of actioned content.

Context Why does this story matter?

Meta's monthly transparency report gives us an insight into the magnitude of issues faced by social media users.

It is also a commentary on how the company is handling those issues and the steps taken by it to provide a non-toxic environment on Facebook and Instagram.

What's worrying about the report is the jump in content that bullies and harasses people.

Facebook posts Meta identified 23 lakh 'violent and graphic content' on Facebook

Among the 2.5 crore Facebook posts that Meta took down, 1.73 crore were spam content. This was followed by 27 lakh posts related to "adult nudity and sexual activity," while 23 lakh were classified as "violent and graphic content." The company also identified 9.98 lakh content related to "Dangerous Organizations and Individuals: Terrorism." It took action against 99.8% of them.

Information Most removed posts on Instagram violated 'suicide and self-injury' policy

On Instagram, most of the content that Meta took action against was in violation of its "suicide and self-injury" policy. This was followed by posts in violation of policies such as "adult nudity and sexual activity" and "violent and graphic content."

Facebook complaints Meta received 626 complaints from individuals on Facebook

In July, Meta received 626 individual complaints on Facebook through the Indian grievance mechanism. The company said that it responded to all of them. "Of these incoming reports, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 603 cases," the report said. Out of the remaining 23, Meta took action against 9, while the other 14 were found non-violative of its policies.

Information Most complaints on Facebook were about accounts being hacked

Most of the individual complaints on Facebook were about accounts being hacked. Meta received a total of 185 of them, out of which it resolved 183. This was followed by grievances about losing access to a page and bullying/harassment.

Instagram complaints The company received 1,033 individual complaints on Instagram

Compared to Facebook, Meta received more complaints from individuals on Instagram. It received a total of 1,033 complaints. The company provided 945 of the complainants with tools to resolve their issues. Out of the 1,033 complaints, 705 were about fake profiles. Meta also received 175 complaints about accounts being hacked and took action against 167 of them.