Meta introduces Reels API after rising developer demand: What's new

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 28, 2022, 06:31 pm 2 min read

Reels API will be available on all versions of Instagram Graph API (Photo credit: Instagram)

Meta sees Instagram Reels as an important part of its future outlook. The company has now introduced Reels API to several endpoints on the Instagram Platform for developers owing to demands from the developer community. The assistance for Reels is now available for mentions, insights, comment moderation, hashtag search, business discovery, posting content, and more. The new API gives developers more control over Reels.

As TikTok rises in fame and money-making potential, Meta has decided to up its Reels game.

The 90-second videos are the company's trump card in its battle against TikTok's might. The new API is expected to make Reels more attractive to developers.

With AI-controlled recommendations driving TikTok's growth, the new API will be a step in the right direction for Instagram.

Features The new API enables scheduling of Reels

The new Reels API gives developers several capabilities, including the ability to schedule Reels and get their social interaction metrics. Developers will be able to reply, delete, hide/unhide, and enable/disable comments on Reels. The new API also enables posting Reels from Instagram Business accounts. Additionally, developers can find public Reels with special hashtags and identify Reels with Instagram Creator's alias that has been tagged.

Availability Reels API will be fully rolled out by July 6

The API will be available for the current and previous versions of Instagram Graph API. Reels will be automatically available for developers with access to applicable APIs. Developers won't need another app review if their app has approval for appropriate permission access levels. Only 25% of users will have initial access to the API before its complete roll out by July 6.

Details Reels make up for over 20% of Instagram usage

Meta has placed a large emphasis on Reels, with the company announcing during its Q1 earnings call that they make up more than 20% of the time people spend on Instagram. "After consistently hearing from our developer community that Reels is a top priority, we are excited to introduce Reels to a number of the endpoints," the company said.