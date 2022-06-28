Beleaguered HTC introduces metaverse-focused Desire 22 Pro: Check features, price
Taiwanese consumer electronics company HTC has introduced the Desire 22 Pro as its first-ever smartphone with the built-in VIVERSE platform - the brand's own metaverse. The device comes pre-loaded with a range of VIVERSE-related applications. It can also effectively run 2D and 3D content on extended reality (XR) devices. The handset is priced at NT$11,990 (nearly Rs. 31,700).
- HTC is aiming big with the Desire 22 Pro. The brand hopes to capitalize on the metaverse trend with this device.
- It comes as a successor to Desire 21 Pro and includes the new VIVERSE tool for managing personal digital assets and NFT collections.
- The phone can be easily paired with the brand's VIVE Flow immersive VR glasses to experience the community in VIVERSE.
There are several aspects to the phone's metaverse functionality: Quick access to VIVERSE for trading digital assets. Easy VIVE Avatar creation, with support for VRM standard full-body avatars. The customized virtual avatars can then be used in various VIVERSE-related services. Safely store and manage personal digital assets via VIVE Wallet. Seamless integration with VIVE Flow VR glasses through VIVE app.
The Desire 22 Pro bears a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has vertically-stacked triple cameras, with an LED flash. It is IP67 rated. The device flaunts a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz LCD screen, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 400ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.
In the rear department, the Desire 22 Pro has a 64MP (f/1.79) primary snapper, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.
The Desire 22 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device boots Android 12 OS and draws fuel from a 4,520mAh battery which supports 18W wired charging and wireless as well as reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The Desire 22 Pro comes in Wave Gold and Starry Night Black shades. The handset bears a price tag of NT$11,990 (roughly Rs. 31,700) for its lone 8GB/128GB configuration. It will start shipping in Taiwan from July 1 onward. The device is also available for pre-order in the UK at £399 (around Rs. 38,565) and it will be available there from August 1.