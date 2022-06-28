Technology

Beleaguered HTC introduces metaverse-focused Desire 22 Pro: Check features, price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 28, 2022, 05:58 pm 3 min read

The Desire 22 Pro measures 9.4mm in thickness and weighs 205.5g (Photo credit: HTC)

Taiwanese consumer electronics company HTC has introduced the Desire 22 Pro as its first-ever smartphone with the built-in VIVERSE platform - the brand's own metaverse. The device comes pre-loaded with a range of VIVERSE-related applications. It can also effectively run 2D and 3D content on extended reality (XR) devices. The handset is priced at NT$11,990 (nearly Rs. 31,700).

HTC is aiming big with the Desire 22 Pro. The brand hopes to capitalize on the metaverse trend with this device.

It comes as a successor to Desire 21 Pro and includes the new VIVERSE tool for managing personal digital assets and NFT collections.

The phone can be easily paired with the brand's VIVE Flow immersive VR glasses to experience the community in VIVERSE.

There are several aspects to the phone's metaverse functionality: Quick access to VIVERSE for trading digital assets. Easy VIVE Avatar creation, with support for VRM standard full-body avatars. The customized virtual avatars can then be used in various VIVERSE-related services. Safely store and manage personal digital assets via VIVE Wallet. Seamless integration with VIVE Flow VR glasses through VIVE app.

The Desire 22 Pro bears a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has vertically-stacked triple cameras, with an LED flash. It is IP67 rated. The device flaunts a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz LCD screen, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 400ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

In the rear department, the Desire 22 Pro has a 64MP (f/1.79) primary snapper, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

The Desire 22 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device boots Android 12 OS and draws fuel from a 4,520mAh battery which supports 18W wired charging and wireless as well as reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

The Desire 22 Pro comes in Wave Gold and Starry Night Black shades. The handset bears a price tag of NT$11,990 (roughly Rs. 31,700) for its lone 8GB/128GB configuration. It will start shipping in Taiwan from July 1 onward. The device is also available for pre-order in the UK at £399 (around Rs. 38,565) and it will be available there from August 1.