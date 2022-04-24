Technology

Infinix Smart 6 to debut in India on April 27

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 24, 2022, 08:35 pm 2 min read

Infinix Smart 6 will offer 64GB of storage (Photo credit: Infinix)

Infinix is gearing up to introduce its budget handset, the Smart 6, in India on April 27. The device will aim to attract first-time buyers in the country, with its key highlights including a 6.6-inch HD+ display, an 8MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. To recall, the smartphone was launched in some of the global markets last year.

Context Why does this story matter?

Infinix is aiming to expand its portfolio of affordable handsets in India. The company recently introduced the HOT 11 (2022) in the country.

Now, it has announced the arrival of the budget-oriented Smart 6 in our market via its official Twitter page.

The smartphone has already received a landing page on Flipkart revealing its design along with some of its specifications.

Design and display The handset bears a 6.6-inch HD+ display

The Infinix Smart 6 sports a waterdrop notch design with narrow bezels and a plastic body. On the rear panel, it has a magic trails pattern with a fingerprint reader and a dual-camera arrangement paired with an LED flash. The handset bears a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with 500-nits of peak brightness and 266ppi pixel density.

Information It has an 8MP dual rear camera setup

The Infinix Smart 6 has a dual rear camera arrangement comprising an 8MP primary lens and a 0.8MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 5MP shooter for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals The device will offer 64GB of storage in India

In India, the Infinix Smart 6 will be powered by a UNISOC SC9863A chipset, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It will also get 2GB of Virtual RAM support. The phone will boot Android 11 (Go edition) with XOS 7.6 on top and pack a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a micro-USB port.

Information Infinix Smart 6: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Infinix Smart 6 in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, going by the specifications, the handset is expected to bear a price tag of around Rs. 8,000.