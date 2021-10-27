Infinix SMART 6, with HD+ display and UNISOC chipset, launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 27, 2021, 11:22 am

Infinix SMART 6 is available via offline stores

Infinix has launched a new entry-level smartphone, the SMART 6, in select markets. The handset carries a price-tag of $120 (around Rs. 9,000) and is available in four color options. As for the key highlights, it comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras, a UNISOC SC9863A chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

The Infinix SMART 6 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a square camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS TFT screen with 500-nits of peak brightness and 266ppi pixel density. It is offered in Polar Black, Light Sea Green, Starry Purple, and Heart of Ocean colors.

Information

It sports an 8MP main camera

The Infinix SMART 6 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising an 8MP primary sensor and a secondary 'AI lens.' It is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps. For selfies and video calling, there is a 5MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It runs on Android 11 (Go Edition)

The Infinix SMART 6 is powered by a UNISOC SC9863A chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Infinix SMART 6: Pricing and availability

The Infinix SMART 6 is priced at $120 (around Rs. 9,000) for the 2GB/32GB solo model. The device is listed on Infinix's official global website and is available in select regions as of now.