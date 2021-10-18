Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro launched at Rs. 1.95 lakh onwards

New-generation Apple MacBook Pro range launched

Apple has announced the all-new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models as its most-capable laptops yet. Powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, the machines flaunt a refreshed design with multiple ports, a 120Hz mini-LED screen, a 1080p front camera, and up to 21 hours of battery life. The company has also introduced AirPods 3rd-generation earbuds and new colors for HomePod mini.

Smart speaker

HomePod mini gets new colors and some added capabilities

Apple has updated its HomePod mini smart speaker by adding features like multi-room audio support and the ability to set reminders using Siri. If you have multiple speakers connected to one another, you can use the new Intercom function to relay voice messages. The hardware remains unchanged but you can now pick up the HomePod mini in three new colors. It costs Rs. 9,900.

Wireless earbuds

Apple AirPods 3rd-generation is priced at Rs. 18,500

Apple has introduced the new-generation model of its truly wireless earbuds, called the AirPods 3rd-generation. The earbuds feature an AirPods Pro-like design with a shorter stem and Force Touch sensors. However, they don't have silicone eartips. The earphones boast a new low-distortion audio driver, Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio, Dolby Audio, MagSafe charging support, and offer a total listening time of 30 hours.

Chipsets

M1 Pro and M1 Max: New SoCs for Pro MacBooks

To power the 2021 MacBook Pro models, Apple has announced new M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets based on 5nm architecture. The M1 packs 33.7 billion transistors with a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU. It is 70% faster than the M1 processor and gets a dedicated Media Engine for faster video rendering. The M1 Max packs 57 billion transistors and a 32-core GPU.

Design and display

2021 MacBook Pro laptops feature 120Hz mini-LED displays

The 2021 MacBook Pro laptops are offered in 14-inch and 16-inch models, featuring slimmer bezels and a notched screen. The Touch Bar has been replaced with physical function keys and the redesigned keyboard now sits on an all-black well area. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros boast a 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch QHD+ Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, respectively.

Information

They come with an HDMI and SD card reader slot

The refreshed 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops provide three Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI slot, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack. They also feature a MagSafe port with fast charging technology that can juice up the devices to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Internals

You can choose from two chipset options

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are offered with M1 Pro and M1 Max processor options, paired with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 8TB of SSD storage with a read speed of 7.4GB per second. They pack a new 1080p FaceTime camera, a 6-speaker sound system, studio-quality microphones, and have a battery life of up to 21 hours when watching videos.

Key details

2021 MacBook Pro: Pricing and availability in India

In India, the 2021 MacBook Pro range starts at Rs. 1,94,900 for the M1 Pro-powered 14-inch model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The 16-inch variant starts at Rs. 2,39,900 for M1 Pro/16GB/512GB configuration and goes up to Rs. 5,89,900 for the top-end model with M1 Max/64GB/8TB. The orders are now open and deliveries will commence from October 29 onwards.