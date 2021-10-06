Nokia T20 tablet, with a 10.4-inch 2K display, goes official

Nokia T20 launched in Europe, expected to arrive in India as well

HMD Global has launched its latest tablet, the Nokia T20, in the global markets. It starts at €199 (roughly Rs. 17,200) and will go on sale in Europe in the coming days. As for the highlights, the tablet has a 10.4-inch 2K display, a UNISOC T610 chipset, Google Kids Space, and an 8,200mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the Nokia T20 tablet

The new #NokiaT20 - find new ways to work, learn and play, with a tablet designed to last. pic.twitter.com/7ZrgnRfT0u — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) October 6, 2021

Design and display

It has stereo speakers along with an amplifier

The Nokia T20 features a conventional rectangular screen with curved corners, proportionate bezels, dual microphones, and stereo speakers with an amplifier. The tablet bears a 10.4-inch LCD display with a 2K (2000x1200 pixels) resolution, 400-nits of peak brightness, and toughened glass layer for screen protection. It is offered in a single shade of blue along with optional accessories like a rugged case.

Information

The tablet has a 5MP front-facing camera

The Nokia T20 is equipped with a single 8MP camera on the back along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, the device comes with a 5MP snapper on the front.

Internals

It runs on Android 11 operating system

The Nokia T20 draws power from an octa-core UNISOC T610 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs an 8,200mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the tablet gets support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Nokia T20: Pricing and availability

The Nokia T20 starts at €199 (around Rs. 17,200) for the Wi-Fi-only model and €239 (roughly Rs. 20,700) for the Wi-Fi+4G version. It will be available in Europe in the coming days. The tablet will get two years of Android updates and three years of security updates. It is also confirmed to arrive in India but the launch date is yet to be revealed.