HONOR MagicBook V 14, with a 90Hz display, goes official
As an addition to its MagicBook series of laptops, HONOR has launched the V 14 model in China. It is reportedly the world's first laptop to debut with pre-installed Windows 11 OS. It starts at CNY 6,199 (around Rs. 70,700) and is already available for pre-orders. The laptop has a 90Hz display, a dual camera setup, 11th-generation Intel Core processors, and NVIDIA graphics card.
The laptop sports a 2.5K LCD display
The HONOR MagicBook V 14 features slim bezels, a 5MP dual camera setup, a fingerprint sensor, and a keyboard with 1.5mm keystroke as well as resin coated keycaps for water and stain resistance. The laptop bears a 14.2-inch LCD screen with a 2.5K resolution, a 3:2 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color gamut, and 400-nits of peak brightness.
It boasts NVIDIA MX450 graphics card
The HONOR MagicBook V 14 is powered by Intel Core i5-1132H/i7-11390H processors, paired with NVIDIA MX450 GPU for graphics. It is loaded with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and runs on the latest Windows 11 operating system. The laptop packs a 60Wh battery.
It has four microphones and four speakers
The HONOR MagicBook V 14 is equipped with dual heat pipes and dual fans for heat dissipation. In terms of audio, the laptop has four speakers and four far-field microphones which can pick up sound from as far as up to five meters. For better quality video calls, the camera setup is backed by an image signal processor.
HONOR MagicBook V 14: Pricing and availability
The HONOR MagicBook V 14 is priced at CNY 6,199 (around Rs. 70,700) for the Intel Core i5 model with integrated graphics card, CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 79,800) for the Intel Core i5/NVIDIA MX450 version, and CNY 7,999 (approximately Rs. 91,200) for the Intel Core i7/NVIDIA MX450 variant. The laptop is up for pre-orders and will go on sale from October 6 in China.