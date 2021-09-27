HONOR MagicBook V 14, with a 90Hz display, goes official

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 27, 2021, 12:26 pm

HONOR MagicBook V 14 laptop launched in China

As an addition to its MagicBook series of laptops, HONOR has launched the V 14 model in China. It is reportedly the world's first laptop to debut with pre-installed Windows 11 OS. It starts at CNY 6,199 (around Rs. 70,700) and is already available for pre-orders. The laptop has a 90Hz display, a dual camera setup, 11th-generation Intel Core processors, and NVIDIA graphics card.

Design and display

The laptop sports a 2.5K LCD display

The HONOR MagicBook V 14 features slim bezels, a 5MP dual camera setup, a fingerprint sensor, and a keyboard with 1.5mm keystroke as well as resin coated keycaps for water and stain resistance. The laptop bears a 14.2-inch LCD screen with a 2.5K resolution, a 3:2 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color gamut, and 400-nits of peak brightness.

Information

It boasts NVIDIA MX450 graphics card

The HONOR MagicBook V 14 is powered by Intel Core i5-1132H/i7-11390H processors, paired with NVIDIA MX450 GPU for graphics. It is loaded with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and runs on the latest Windows 11 operating system. The laptop packs a 60Wh battery.

Features

It has four microphones and four speakers

The HONOR MagicBook V 14 is equipped with dual heat pipes and dual fans for heat dissipation. In terms of audio, the laptop has four speakers and four far-field microphones which can pick up sound from as far as up to five meters. For better quality video calls, the camera setup is backed by an image signal processor.

Pocket-pinch

HONOR MagicBook V 14: Pricing and availability

The HONOR MagicBook V 14 is priced at CNY 6,199 (around Rs. 70,700) for the Intel Core i5 model with integrated graphics card, CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 79,800) for the Intel Core i5/NVIDIA MX450 version, and CNY 7,999 (approximately Rs. 91,200) for the Intel Core i7/NVIDIA MX450 variant. The laptop is up for pre-orders and will go on sale from October 6 in China.